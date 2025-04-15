The Googlies on Google is one of the internet’s latest favourite games. The search engine giant is keeping users hooked with unique questions every day as they uncover the answers. The Google search Googlies invites users to dive into intriguing questions that spark their curiosity and uncover surprising insights. The quirky questions might seem to have obvious answers, but when searched for, they hold surprising truths. Today’s Google search Googly, April 15, 2025, points out the differences and similarities between sea creatures – starfish and jellyfish. So, which one of these is a fish? Let’s find out. For Which Festival Was the Song Jingle Bells Written? Today’s Google Search Googly Unlocks the Secret History of Iconic Holiday Song.

Which of These Is a Fish: Starfish or Jellyfish?

Both jellyfish and starfish are beautiful marine animals that certainly share a few similarities, even though they look nothing alike. They both lack a centralized brain and rely on a network of serves to function. Jellyfish and starfish can be found in every ocean in the world, usually staying on the ocean floor or clinging to rocks near the shore, occasionally floating on the top of water. Aside from the similarities, one question that often puzzles marine lovers is which one of them is a fish? How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Well, neither a starfish nor a jellyfish is a fish. While they are both aquatic creatures, fish belong to the class Pisces, which includes organisms with fins, gills and vertebral column. It must be noted that jellyfish belong to the phylum Cnidaria and starfish belong to the phylum Echinodermata—neither of which are classified as fish.

Now that you know the answer, let’s wait for the next Googly. The Googlies pop up everywhere, turning moments of mundane into delightful opportunities for discovery.

