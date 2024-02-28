Dange, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, is an upcoming Hindi film set to release in theatres soon. The movie promises to take audiences on an enthralling journey that deeply explores the intricacies of friendship. Set against a lively college festival backdrop, the film delves into the complex relationship between two friends who find themselves in fierce competition as their paths diverge. Dange Trailer: Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat Indulge in an Intense Face-Off in Bejoy Nambiars’ Upcoming College Drama (Watch Video).

Before the release, here’s everything you must know about the film.

Cast - The star cast of Dange includes Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, TJ Bhanu, Nikita Dutta and others.

Plot - Set during a vibrant college festival, the story follows two friends whose once unbreakable bond becomes a heated rivalry as they pursue different paths. As they grapple with ambition, loyalty, and betrayal, the stakes increase, leading to unexpected turns.

Dange Trailer

Runtime and Certification - The runtime of Dange is two hours and 34 minutes, promising an engaging experience. The film's certification details are yet to be disclosed.

Release Date - Dange is all set to hit theatres on March 1, 2024.

Review - Dange Review has yet to be out. LatestLY will notify you once it is available.

