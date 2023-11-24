Adapted from Bina Nayak's best-selling novel Starfish Pickle, Starfish, featuring Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Millind Soman has released in theatres today. The plot follows Tara, a skilled commercial diver, as she challenges societal norms and confronts her past. While the film has garnered favourable reviews from the critics and the audience, the fresh update is disappointing for those who are yet to watch it in cinemas. Hours after Starfish theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Starfish has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Starfish Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Milind Soman’s Romantic Thriller.

Starfish full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online are available for the audience to watch.

Watch Starfish Trailer:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include various piracy-related terms to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Starfish, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Farrey, Tiger 3, Aarya Season 3, Tejas, Yaariyan 2 among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

