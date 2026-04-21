Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has written to ZEE5's Grievance Officer, seeking the immediate suspension or deferment of the release of the web series 'Lawrence of Punjab', citing violations of IT rules and "threat to public order".

In his letter addressed to Akshaya Joshi, Grievance Officer, ZEE5, Warring called for immediate suspension and deferring the release of 'Lawrence of Punjab' web series pending a lawful review.

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"I am constrained to submit the present complaint raising serious legal and constitutional concerns regarding the proposed release of the web series titled 'Lawrence of Punjab' on your platform. It has come to my knowledge from promotional material and credible public sources that the said series is purportedly based on the life and activities of a notorious gangster Lawrence Bishoni involved in organized criminal networks, against whom multiple serious criminal proceedings are pending before competent courts," the letter said.

Referring to a web page, he said platform's description of the series itself shows that "it would be glorifying a criminal and a gangster which would amount to direct promotion of unlawful activities," adding that such content could "romanticize and legitimize criminal conduct" and create "aspirational value around criminality."

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"The description of the web series itself shows that it would be glorifying the life of a gangster which would amount to promotion of unlawful activities. The subject matter of the series is therefore not fictional in abstraction, but relates to a real individual associated with ongoing criminality, thereby attracting heightened legal scrutiny," the letter said.

"The web series therefore would be glorifying a criminal and a gangster which would amount to direct promotion of unlawful activity," it added.

Raja Warring said Punjab is already grappling with organized gang networks and susceptibility of youth to criminal influence.

"In such a sensitive milieu, the portrayal of a real-life gangster in a prominent narrative format is likely to trigger emulation and hero-worship..."

Citing the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Warring said digital platforms are under a statutory obligation to ensure content does not promote unlawful activity or disturb public harmony.

He also emphasised that while freedom of speech is protected under Article 19(1)(a), it is subject to "reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), particularly in the interest of public order, decency and morality and prevention of incitement to an offence.

"In view of the foregoing, I hereby call upon you to immediately suspend and/or defer the release of the web series titled 'Lawrence of Punjab' pending a lawful review. Further you conduct a comprehensive legal, editorial, and ethical audit of the content in compliance with applicable statutory obligations as the web series legitimizes criminal activity and has the tendency to disturb public order," the letter said. (ANI)

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