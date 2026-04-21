Popular television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are all set to become parents for the second time. The couple made the happy announcement of their second pregnancy through a YouTube video. In the clip, Puja was seen sharing glimpses of this exciting phase of their lives. On Tuesday, Puja also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a milestone moment with the netizens when she realised she was pregnant. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy: When Bollywood Power Couple Dreamed of Three Kids, Preferred a Daughter.

She shared her precious reaction on seeing a positive pregnancy test, and what followed thereafter. The emotional video further went on to provide a peek into some of the first few days of her pregnancy. We could also see her flaunting her cute little baby bump in front of the mirror. Giving a humorous twist to her post, Puja captioned it, “Pregnancy problems and the solution (sic).”

Puja Banerjee Expecting Second Child With Husband Kunal Verma - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja)

Wishing the parents to be on their new journey ahead, actress Mouni Roy penned in the comment section, "Heartiest congratulations", followed by two red heart emojis. Others also flooded the comment section with "Congratulations" and red heart emojis. One of the Insta users wrote, “best news ever". Another one shared, “your son is going to be the cutest big brother.”

Talking about their YouTube vlog, along with expressing their excitement about their new journey, the couple also shared a realistic take on parenting. Puja and Kunal went on to talk about the challenges of raising a child while expecting another baby. They shared how they plan to raise two kids, along with how they are preparing their home to welcome the new member. Sonam Kapoor Shares First Photo With Newborn Son From Hospital: Actress Expresses Gratitude After Giving Birth (View Post).

For those who do not know, Puja and Kunal first embraced parenthood back in October 2020 as they welcomed their baby boy. Sharing the experience with their YouTube family, the couple referred to it as “a blessing.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).