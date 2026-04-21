Veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan, the highly anticipated final film of his son, actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay. Speaking in a recent interview, the veteran director revealed that the obstacles currently facing the film, ranging from a prolonged legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to a massive piracy leak, were entirely anticipated by the actor before production even began. Sibiraj Pens Heartfelt Note to ‘Anna’ Thalapathy Vijay Amid Father Sathyaraj’s Criticism, Calls Him a ‘Major Inspiration’ in Viral Post.

SA Chandrasekhar Not Shocked by ’Jana Nayagan’ Release Hurdles

During an interaction with Behindwoods, Chandrasekhar noted that Vijay was mentally prepared for a turbulent release cycle, given his active entry into Tamil Nadu politics. The film, originally slated for a January 2026 Pongal release, has been stuck in a stalemate with the CBFC over its political themes and was recently further compromised by a high-definition leak online.

"Don't say you didn't expect the problems," Chandrasekhar said, recalling a conversation between Vijay and the film's producers. "When Vijay signed the film, he told the producer, 'You are making a film when I am heading to politics. I hope you are aware of the hurdles the film would face.'"

Anticipation Over Surprise

According to Chandrasekhar, the current delays and legal scrutiny are not viewed as a shock by the actor’s camp. He emphasised that the team understood the risks of releasing a politically charged film during an election year.

"He knew it would face hurdles. That is why he said the same. It was well expected. We are not shocked," Chandrasekhar explained. His comments suggest that despite the financial and logistical setbacks, the team remains composed, viewing these challenges as an inevitable byproduct of Vijay's political transition with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

SA Chandrasekhars Concerns Over Piracy and Intent

The veteran director also spoke out against the recent piracy leak, which saw substantial portions of the film, including the introduction and climax, distributed illegally on social media and even broadcast on local cable networks in Coimbatore.

"Criminal minds first attack the heart and then go break the financial route," Chandrasekhar remarked, condemning the leak as a targeted attempt to damage the film's prospects. While acknowledging public speculation that the hurdles might be politically motivated by rivals, he urged caution, stating that the situation should not be over-analysed without concrete proof. Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Case: Chengalpattu Family Court Adjourns Case to THIS Date in June.

Watch SA Chandrasekhars Full Interview with Behindwoods:

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, remains one of the most talked-about projects in South Indian cinema. While the Madras High Court and the CBFC revising committee continue to deliberate on its certification, the film is now tentatively expected to target a theatrical window in May or June 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Behindwoods), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).