New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Swara Bhasker on Wednesday lashed out at a "brain and soul-dead society" for being more enraged by a fictional torture scene of Hindus over the deaths in two recent stampedes.

In a post on X, Bhasker referenced "Chhaava", the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and the stampede at the Maha Kumbh and the New Delhi Railaway station but did not make any specific mentions.

Also Read | Shivaji Jayanti: ‘Chhaava’ Actor Vicky Kaushal Visits Maharashtra’s Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Birth Anniversary (See Pics).

"A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK," she wrote.

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 29, while 18 people lost their lives in stampede at an overcrowded New Delhi Railway station on February 15.

Also Read | 'The White Lotus' Season 3: JioHotstar Censors Buddha Idol Cursing Scene in Episode 1 but Keeps Patrick Schwarzenegger's Nudity Uncut.

Bhasker, who has often faced trolls for her opinions, was mercilessly trolled again with people criticising Hindus.

"Wow you actually have lost the plot," wrote one user.

"You obviously never studied the history of India or the history of the Maratha Kings," wrote another.

There were a few voices that supported the actor.

"Are we more comfortable debating fiction than confronting the grim realities of our times? Swara's point about selective outrage deserves introspection," wrote a user on X.

"Chhaava", directed by Laxmikant Utekar and also starring Rashmika Mandanna, has emerged as a hit by crossing Rs 200 crore at the box office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)