Dhurandhar is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. On Day 16, the Ranveer Singh-led espionage drama delivered a massive third Saturday collection of INR 33.5 crore, pushing its India nett total to around INR 516.5 crore. What makes the feat even more impressive is that the film held strong despite competition from a major Hollywood release like Avatar: Fire and Ash, clearly proving its powerful word of mouth and audience pull. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Dhurandhar’ Breaks Third-Saturday Record

Before Dhurandhar, the biggest third-Saturday numbers belonged to Chhaava with INR 22 crore, followed by Pushpa 2 at INR 20 crore. Dhurandhar has comfortably overtaken both, rewriting box office benchmarks. On Friday, the film earned INR 22.5 crore, its lowest single-day figure so far, but bounced back strongly the very next day highlighting its solid weekend growth pattern. With just 16 days in theatres, Dhurandhar has become the second-fastest Indian film overall to enter the INR 500 crore India nett club. Only Pushpa 2 achieved the milestone quicker, in 11 days. Among Hindi films, Dhurandhar now holds the record, beating Jawan, which took 18 days.

‘Dhurandhar’ Nears INR 800 Cr Worldwide

The film’s success isn’t limited to India. As per Comscore, Dhurandhar ranked among the top five films globally during its second weekend. Its overseas earnings currently stand at USD 18 million, taking the worldwide collection beyond INR 750 crore. Trade experts expect it to cross the INR 800 crore mark very soon. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared glowing praise for the film, writing, “It is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR. The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierceness. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you Aditya Dhar for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices.” ‘Kamaal Ki Unki Energy Hai’: Mukesh Khanna Heaps Praise on Ranveer Singh’s Performance in ‘Dhurandhar’ After Calling Him Unfit for ‘Shaktimaan’ Role (Watch Video)

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza, who goes undercover in Karachi’s criminal underworld to foil dangerous plans orchestrated by the ISI. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. With records falling almost every day, Dhurandhar is firmly on track to emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

