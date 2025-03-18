Los Angeles [US], March 18 (ANI): Sylvester Stallone is returning to don the role of Oklahoma crime boss Dwight "The General" Manfredi in a third season of Tulsa King.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ announced that a new season has started production in Atlanta and Oklahoma on the streaming hit.

For season three, executive producer Dave Erickson will take over as sole showrunner. Erikson is the showrunner of another Taylor Sheridan series, Mayor of Kingstown, and recently signed a multi-year overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

More details regarding the third season are awaited.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Stallone, Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich and Keith Cox.

The news follows Stallone being announced as one of President Trump's trio of "Special Ambassadors" to "troubled" Hollywood back in January (along with Mel Gibson and Jon Voight). It is still unclear what that designation actually entails. (ANI)

