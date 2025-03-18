New Delhi, March 18: Cassandra Mae Spittmann, a blind German singer, saw her life transformed forever after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her in his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat.' Performing under the stage names CassMae and Cassidy, she gained widespread recognition after her melodious renditions of 'Jagat Jaana Palam' and 'Shiva Panchakshara Strotam' caught Prime Minister's attention and the latter lauded the singer-cum-writer in the 105th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Taking to X on Tuesday, PM Modi once again praised CassMae for her dedication to spreading Indian culture through her music. "The world's curiosity about Indian culture continues to grow, and people like CassMae have played a remarkable role in bridging this cultural exchange. Through dedicated efforts, she, along with several others, has helped showcase the richness, depth, and diversity of India's heritage," PM Modi posted. PM Narendra Modi Shares Heartwarming Video of His Interaction With German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann, Says 'Her Love for India Is Exemplary'.

CassMae expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating that his mention of her name in Mann Ki Baat changed her life. "When I heard that Narendra Modi ji was mentioning me in his Mann Ki Baat, it definitely meant the world to me. I just couldn't believe it. I was speechless for minutes. It changed my life a lot," she said.

She recalled that after the broadcast, she started receiving 10 to 20 interview requests per day. "Last year, I actually got a call from the Prime Minister's Office telling me that he wanted to meet me. When we met, he was very kind. He cracked jokes, and it was a very funny interaction. He is such a huge politician, yet he presents himself as a simple human being. I really see that as a role model quality," she said. German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Sings ‘Ram Aayenge’ Song, Soulful Rendition of Ram Bhajan Goes Viral.

"I'm very grateful to him for mentioning me. I never imagined that he would like my song so much or recognise my love for India. It still feels unreal," she added. "I really love music and spirituality, so I love you, India," CassMae said. During an episode of Mann Ki Baat in September 2023, PM Modi played CassMae's renditions and lauded her talent. "Such a melodious voice... Every word reflects deep emotions. We can feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice belongs to a daughter from Germany," he had said.

Praising her versatile singing and excellent pronunciation, he remarked, "What a sweet voice... Within each note and each word, you can feel the emotions. We can feel her love for God." Highlighting her struggles and achievements, PM Modi had noted, "CassMae has been unable to see since birth, but that hasn't stopped her from achieving extraordinary feats. Her passion for music and creativity is truly inspiring."

Notably, the German singer began learning African drumming at the age of three and discovered Indian music only about 5-6 years ago. Since then, she has posted numerous songs in Sanskrit, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. Her pronunciation of Sanskrit, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada has been widely praised. She frequently shares her piano-based acoustic renditions of devotional songs, impressing audiences with her powerful voice, nuanced delivery, and deep emotional expression.

