Describing Mithali Raj as "truly a legend", actor Taapsee Pannu recalled the contributions of the cricketer on the day she announced her retirement and said she "changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned". "There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there's Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned," she said.Taapsee, who will be seen playing the role of Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu', said she is fortunate "as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years". Mithali Raj Retires: Taapsee Pannu Shares Pic With Cricketer and Thanks Her for ‘Putting Women’s Cricket on the Map’ (View Post).

"Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to womens cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough," Taapsee added. Taapsee also paid an ode to Mithali on social media, dropping a picture with her. Mithali Raj, who made her debut for India in 1999, announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday. She released a statement on social media, saying "Thank you for all your love and support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support." Shabaash Mithu Teaser: Taapsee Pannu Is Here To Win Hearts As Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj (Watch Video).

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life. "Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket" Mithali added. Mithali has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIS and 89 T20Is for India in her 23-year-old career.

