Mumbai, November 3: Mithali Raj, former India captain and a pioneer of the game, shared a post praising the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their efforts behind bringing women’s cricket to the forefront after the Indian women’s team lifted their maiden World Cup trophy. After the presentation ceremony concluded, the team’s celebrations peaked when they started a victory lap, with legends of the game - Mithali, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra joining them. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. handed over the trophy to the former cricketers and celebrated, making it an emotional moment for the trio. Fans Sing Along As ‘Vande Mataram’ Song Played As India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title After Beating South Africa in Final (Watch Video).

Mithali, who drew curtains on her career three years ago, marking the 2022 edition of the World Cup as her swansong, was elated to see her team carrying the legacy forward, and reserved special praise for the Indian and global cricketing organisations for their constant backing of the women’s game.

Mithali Raj's Tweet After India Winning ICC Women's World Cup 2025

What happened last night is a testament to the fact that when you give wings to a dream, dreams do come true. The girls were brilliant, but one must acknowledge the support behind this watershed moment, four years of planning and belief. When @JayShah Sir was the BCCI Secretary,… pic.twitter.com/oSphmmRjOl — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 3, 2025

“What happened last night is a testament to the fact that when you give wings to a dream, dreams do come true. The girls were brilliant, but one must acknowledge the support behind this watershed moment, four years of planning and belief. When @JayShah Sir was the BCCI Secretary, the @BCCI introduced initiatives that changed the course of women’s cricket, from equal match fees and the Women’s Premier League to a stronger domestic structure, India A tours, and a thriving U19 pathway."

“Now, the @ICC continues to shape the women’s game, with the World Cup being hosted at home and the prize pool raised to 13.88 million dollars, a fourfold increase that shows how far the game has come. For every person standing behind a young girl who dares to dream of wearing India’s colours, this is a pivotal moment, a reminder that dreams do come true when those dreams get the support they truly deserve,” Mithali wrote in an elaborate post on X. ‘God’s Plan…’ Shafali Verma Reacts After Team India Defeat South Africa To Lift ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title (See Post).

Notably, India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy, capping off a campaign that will be remembered for its courage, flair and emotion.

