India Women are all set to clash with South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. India are the hosts of the competition and have used their home conditions well to reach all the way to the final. At one point in the league stages, it seemed like they would be knocked out following consecutive losses against South Africa, Australia and England. But from a do or die situation against New Zealand, India came back. First, they defeated New Zealand, then their match against Bangladesh was washed out. In the semifinal, they turned all odds and defeated title favourites Australia to set summit clash against South Africa. BCCI Set to Reward India Women 125 Crore INR If They Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Receive Massive Motivation Ahead of Final: Report.

Unlike the men's team, India Women is yet to win a title in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. They have played a semifinal five times and on three occasions including the 2025 edition, they have made it to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup. Fans eager to know what happened in the last two finals India Women featured in, will get the entire information here.

India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2005 Final

This was the first time India Women made it to the final of an ICC Women's World Cup. Mithali Raj was the captain of India and she led them to the final in South Africa. Alongside Mithali that team had big players like Anjum Chopra, Jhulan Goswami, Neetu David, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Rumeli Dhar. Australia had a solid squad as well with the likes of Belinda Clark and Lisa Sthalekar leading charge for them. Australia batted first in the game and put up a total of 215/4. Karen Rolton scored a brilliant century. Lisa Sthalekar scored a half-century to support her. Chasing it, India collapsed for only 117. Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Shelley Nitschke scalped two wickets each. Australia won the title for the fifth time and India suffered their first heartbreak. IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final; Singer Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform in Innings Break of WWC Summit Clash.

India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Final

India Women qualified for the final of the ICC Women's World Cup for the second time in 2017. Mithali Raj was once again India's captain and India entered the final defeating Australia in the semifinal in which Harmanpreet Kaur played a legendary knock of 171* runs. India were confident of a victory and they came within touching distance. England batted first in the game and put up a score of 228/7 on the board. Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver-Brunt made crucial contributions. Chasing it, India were in a solid position of 191/4 with only 37 runs needed in 43 deliveries with six wickets remaining. Punam Raut scored a brilliant 86 and Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half-century as well. But India suffered a shocking collapse after it and they ended up losing by 9 runs.

