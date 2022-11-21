Hamburg [Germany], November 21 (ANI): Television actress Munmun Dutta recently injured her knee in Germany.

The 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress took to her Instagram stories to let her 7.6 million followers know of her ordeal.

"Had a small accident in Germany," she wrote in her first story acknowledging the incident.

"Hurt my left knee very badly," she added.

She subsequently revealed that she had to cut her trip short and was flying back home.

'Flying out with good memories and an injured left knee' she wrote in another story.

In yet another story, Munmun also shared a picture of her knee while waiting at the Hamburg Airport.

It is evident that she has a plaster on.

'Yup, that's my knee' she mentioned on top of the image.

Famous as the character 'Babita Ji' on television, Munmun recently went on a Europe trip.

She had shared a number of snaps and reels from Switzerland on her Instagram.

'Couldn't be any more happy to be in Europe in the winter' her caption read in one of the posts. It featured a series of pictures from a harbour in Zurich, Switzerland.

'A visit to the Lindt Home Of Chocolate - A museum I was super excited to see upclose', she wrote in another post, featuring a video of her at the famous Swiss chocolate museum.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been ongoing for 15 years on television, with Munmun being associated with the show since the beginning. (ANI)

