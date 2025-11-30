Tallinn [Estonia], November 30 (ANI): For the first time in the history of Estonia's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, or POFF, the top prizes, the Grand Prix and Audience Award, have been secured by one film. Spanish Julia de Paz Solvas's 'The Good Daughter' has won big at the film festival, reported Deadline.

The awards ceremony of the 29th edition of the festival featured honorees from its six sub-festival competition programs, including the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (presented to projects in various stages of completion) and the youth and children-oriented Just Film.

The film festival ran from November 7 to 23. Here is the full list of the winners here.

OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION

Grand Prix for the Best FilmThe Good Daughter -- director Julia de Paz Solvas, producers Sergio Grobas and Stefan Schmitz

Best DirectorAli Vatansever -- Lifelike (Turkey, Greece, Romania)

Best Cinematography Yutaka Yamazaki -- The Imaginary Dog and the Lying Cat (Japan)

Best ActressKiara Arancibia -- The Good Daughter

Best ActorAladdin Detlefsen, Kanji Tsuda -- The Frog and the Water (Germany)

Best Original ScoreErdem Helvacioglu -- Lifelike

Best Production DesignChris Richmond and David Hand -- Think of England (United Kingdom)

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION

Best Film AwardHercules Falling (Denmark)

Best DirectorSamuel Abrahams -- Lady (United Kingdom)

Special Prize for Best EditingJan Van Der Weken -- Sunday Ninth, director Kat Steppe (Belgium)

Special Prize for Best Production DesignEasy Girl -- director Hille Norden (Germany)

CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION

Best Film AwardChina Sea -- director Jurgis Matulevicius, producers Ieva Cern and Stasys Baltakis (Lithuania, Taiwan, Poland, Czechia)

Best Director AwardMatias Szulanski -- A Summer Tale (Argentina)

Special mention to Ali Nasirian Oh, What Happy Days -- director Homayoun Ghanizadeh (Iran, France, Canada)

Special mention to Eeva Magi Mo Papa (Estonia)

