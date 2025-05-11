Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): The legal battle surrounding the film It Ends With Us has now pulled in pop star Taylor Swift.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, lawyers for actor-director Justin Baldoni have issued a subpoena to Swift in connection with behind-the-scenes disagreements over the movie's script.

As per the publication, Swift's involvement in the dueling lawsuits relates to suggestions from Lively that Baldoni altered a rooftop scene early in the film. Actress Blake Lively, who stars in the movie, reportedly invited Baldoni to her home in New York City in 2023 to discuss the script.

According to Baldoni's lawsuit, when he arrived, Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and her close friend Taylor Swift were also there. The filing claims the two supported Lively's version of the scene, making Baldoni feel pressured to accept the changes.

In a text message shared in the case, Lively called Reynolds and Swift her "dragons," referencing the show Game of Thrones, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for," the text read.

Baldoni seemed to accept the edits. In one message, he wrote, "I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor)," he wrote with a wink emoji. "You really are a talent across the board. Really excited and grateful to do this together."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Swift responded to the subpoena, saying it was just a way to create tabloid clickbait. The spokesperson also said Swift had no role in the film's production beyond allowing one of her songs, "My Tears Ricochet," to be used. "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie," they said.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie; she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024, headlining the biggest tour in history."

Lively and Baldoni have yet to make public statements about the latest developments. (ANI)

