Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is set to appear at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9 and will also introduce a screening of her 'All Too Well: The Short Film'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement on Friday, TIFF CEO, Cameron Bailey said, "We're excited to hear Taylor's version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we'll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF."

Based on Swift's song 'All Too Well', 'All Too Well: The Short Film', which Swift wrote and directed, portrays a young man and woman who fall in love, but slowly drift apart in time.

The singer also appears in the short film, along with Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The short film is soundtracked by the 10-minute version of the song of the same name, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Seaking about her short film, Swift, who has also helmed the music videos for 'Cardigan' and 'Willow', during an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival said that "It felt very natural to extend writing a song and visualizing it in my head to making a shot list and storyboarding it and picking who we wanted as the head of each department and who would help put all of this puzzle together,"

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Tribeca appearance included Swift doing a live performance of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well." There's no word on whether that performance will be repeated in Toronto. (ANI)

