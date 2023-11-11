Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11: Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away after a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on Saturday.

The 82-year-old actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, Jagan, the public relations officer (PRO) of Apollo Hospital, informed.

According to reports, the final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13, Monday.

Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as Chandra Mohan, left an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry. Born on May 23, 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh, he entered the Telugu film industry in 1966 with the release of 'Rangula Ratnam,' for which he won the Nandi award for best actor from the state government.

He acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'.

He won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South.

He was also a cousin of veteran director and Dada Sahab Phalke award winner K Vishwanath.

He is survived by his wife, Jalandhara, and two daughters. (ANI)

