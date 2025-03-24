Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): The release date for actor Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' has been locked.

'Jana Nayagan' will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026). It is directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions.

On Republic Day, 2025, Thalapathy Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his look from his 'Jana Nayagan'.

The film's first poster shows Vijay taking a selfie with a swarm of people in the backdrop.

Vijay looked uber cool in a blue denim shirt and black pants. His character's look was elevated with dark sunglasses.

Captioning the poster, Vijay simply wrote, "#JanaNayagan."

More details regarding Jana Nayagan have not been disclosed. If reports are to be believed, this would be Vijay's last film before he entered politics.

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time.

The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

The story revolves around a RAW agent's mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay's character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem. (ANI)

