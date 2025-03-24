After the much-awaited trailer release of Sikandar, Sajid Nadiadwala has officially announced that advance bookings for the film will open tomorrow. Produced by Nadiadwala, Sikandar stars Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in the lead role, heightening the excitement surrounding its release. The trailer has already grabbed attention with its action-packed storyline, intense drama, and Salman Khan's powerful performance. ‘Sikandar’ Trailer: Salman Khan Delivers High-Octane Action and Swagger in This Action-Packed Promo Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj (Watch Video).

Blending family drama, romance, action, and suspense, Sikandar promises to be a complete entertainer, catering to fans of all genres. With Salman Khan's magnetic screen presence, Nadiadwala's signature mass entertainment style, and AR Murugadoss's high-octane direction, the film has all the elements needed to be a blockbuster.

With advance bookings opening tomorrow, anticipation is sure to build, as Salman Khan's loyal fanbase is excited to see him in a larger-than-life role. Alongside him, the talented Rashmika Mandanna adds fresh energy to the film. Salman Khan Jets Off to Jamnagar With Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur After ‘Sikandar’ Trailer Launch in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Backed by the vision of Sajid Nadiadwala and the direction of AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises a cinematic experience filled with thrilling action, gripping drama, and suspense. Be sure to grab your tickets early and witness this epic journey unfold on the big screen this Eid!

