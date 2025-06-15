Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): 'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty has taken to social media to share her recent diagnosis with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Moriarty emphasised the importance of listening to our bodies, especially when experiencing persistent pain or discomfort.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK0NjNwx9QU/?img_index=1

Graves' disease is a common cause of hyperthyroidism, resulting in the overproduction of thyroid hormones.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms can include heat sensitivity, weight loss, tremors, and irregular heartbeat. If left untreated, Graves' disease can lead to serious complications such as heart problems and osteoporosis.

The actress revealed that she had been experiencing symptoms for some time, attributing them to stress and fatigue before receiving her diagnosis.

"One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would've caught this sooner," she wrote.

After starting treatment, Moriarty felt a significant improvement within 24 hours, as she wrote, "Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It's been increasing in strength ever since."

Moriarty's post also highlighted the importance of self-care and seeking medical attention when needed.

"If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Sh-'s hard enough as is," she urged her followers.

Moriarty's post received an outpouring of support from her industry peers, including her 'The Boys' co-star Susan Heyward and director Shana Stein, who commented, "So happy you're on the road to healing."

Moriarty continues to star in Prime Video's 'The Boys', where her character Starlight/Annie January joins the fight against the tyrannical Homelander.

Although there is no official release date for the show's fifth and final season, the cast has hinted at a "climactic end." (ANI)

