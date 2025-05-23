Los Angeles, May 23 (PTI) Disney's sequel to the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada" is set to release on May 1, 2026.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film will have a theatrical release, but there has been no official confirmation about the cast members in the film.

Also Read | 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Time-Loop Comedy Misses Consistent Laughs (LatestLY Exclusive).

Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles, "The Devil Wears Prada" was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name.

Directed by David Frankel, the story followed Andy (Hathaway), a young graduate, hired to be an assistant of one of the biggest magazine editors in the New York. However, things turn upside down for her after meeting her boss (Streep), who has demanding schedule and does not take no for an answer

Also Read | It's a Boy! Dipika Kakar's Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Khalid Niaz; Couple Announce Joyous News in YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Last year, there were reports of Streep and Blunt returning for the sequel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)