Popular television actress Dipika Kakar is currently battling health issues as she was recently diagnosed with a liver tumour. Amid the actress' concerning health, the Ibrahim household welcomed a new member to their family. Dipika Kakar's sister in law Sab Khalid Ibrahim gave birth to baby boy. Saba's husband, Sunny, announced the joyous news of the baby's arrival in their latest YouTube vlog. Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Tennis Ball-Sized Liver Tumour; Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Actress Will Undergo Surgery, Requests Fans for Prayers (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Blessed With Baby Boy

Saba Ibrahim's husband, Khalid Niaz, aka Sunny, took to their YouTube channel on Thursday (May 22) to announce the happy news of their baby boy's arrival. In the vlog, the entire family is seen in the hospital, with Saba inside the delivery room. Sunny accompanied her during the delivery and supported her throughout the process. After the delivery, Sunny came out and said, "Beta hua hai". The entire family could be seen brimming with joy upon hearing. He was later seen calling Shoaib Ibrahim and informing him about the good news.

Saba Ibrahim With Husband Khalid Niaz

The video further showed Saba with her newborn baby as they were taken to the were shifted to another room on a stretcher. We could catch a glimpse of the baby as his face was blurred, which we understand and respect. Towards the vlog's end, Sunny revealed that the couple were hoping for a daughter while their family wanted a boy. He said that no matter what, they were truly blessed to have welcomed the baby boy. Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Announces Pregnancy With Husband Khalid Niaz (Watch Video).

Watch Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz’ Latest YouTube Vlog:

He ended the vlog by asking fans to pray for his and Saba's newborn child and also pray for Dipika Kakar's speedy recovery as she will be undergoing surgery to remove the tumour. We wish for Dipika's speedy recovery.

