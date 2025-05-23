Bhool Chuk Maaf Movie Review: Do we have a Rajkummar Rao comedy movie template now? Take a quirky comedic plotline that might seem unconventional for mainstream audiences (lavender wedding, lost sex tape, time loop). Set it in a small town, preferably in Uttar Pradesh - Benares would be ideal. Let Rao unleash his performative energy. No matter the plot, ensure the film becomes emotional by the third act, with some moral sermonising thrown in. Bhool Chuk Maaf, written and directed by Karan Sharma (of Maharani series fame), has all of this - except it lacks two crucial elements: smarter writing and consistent humour. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Controversy: Bombay High Court Restrains OTT Release of Rajkummar Rao’s Film Amid Legal Battle With PVR Inox.

Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi) are in love, but her father (Zakir Hussain) disapproves of the match because Ranjan doesn’t have a government job. When the couple is caught eloping, Titli's father gives Ranjan an ultimatum: find a government job within two months, or she will be married off to someone else.

Watch the Trailer of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf':

Knowing full well that he won’t secure a government job in time, Ranjan takes a crooked route, with the help of a shady middleman, Bhagwan Das (Sanjay Mishra). His wedding gets fixed, but just when things seem on track, Ranjan finds himself stuck on the day before his marriage, trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly. It’s as if Fate itself doesn’t want him to get married - and he must uncover why if he wants his happy ending.

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Movie Review - Inconsistent With Its Setting and Humour

Time loops have been used to great effect in Hollywood, from Groundhog Day to Palm Springs, spanning across genres like science fiction(Edge of Tomorrow), horror-comedy (Happy Death Day), and thrillers (Source Code). Indian cinema hasn’t explored the trope much, though the Tamil film Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, handled it cleverly with smart writing.

Bhool Chuk Maaf brings this concept to Hindi cinema with a unique premise that could have been hilarious if executed well. Sadly, aside from Rao's recurring bouts of hyperventilation, the film doesn’t lean into the wickedness or absurdity the genre demands. Worse, it takes more than 40 minutes to even introduce the time loop.

A Still From Bhool Chuk Maaf

Before that, the film spends its time introducing Ranjan's world: his lover, family, and friends - most of whom are played by excellent actors like Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Ishtiyak Khan, and Sanjay Mishra. Even Pragatii Mishra (as Rao’s sister) and Jay Thakker (her boyfriend) are solid. But strong actors alone can’t save a comedy. You need sharp writing and punchy lines. Here, the film seems to believe that yelling frantically is enough to generate laughs. This is when you truly miss someone like Neeraj Vora. May he rest in peace.

Many situations might have sounded funny on paper but lose impact on screen. I hoped things would improve once the time loop kicked in - and they did, slightly. Some scenes were genuinely amusing, but most of them had already been revealed in the trailer. Beyond those, only a handful - like Ranjan forcing his entire clan to wait for a flowerpot to fall - actually land.

A Still From Bhool Chuk Maaf

Even the time loop isn’t utilised well. People believe Ranjan's claims too easily instead of questioning his sanity. One loop exists purely to slot in an item song featuring Dhanashree Verma. Apart from a few outbursts, the psychological toll of reliving a day endlessly is largely unexplored. Some of the supporting characters, like Ranjan's family members, are also not fully utilised in these portions, except for his two friends.

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Movie Review - Borrowed Twist?

(Some SPOILERS ahead) Ranjan quickly realises the reason for the time loop - and it’s not some cosmic glitch. It’s God. Apparently, Ranjan had once promised to do a good deed, and God’s now holding him to it. The twist around this 'good deed' is the central mystery. It’s interesting how Bhool Chuk Maaf uses religion here as a key factor in Ranjan's time loop mystery, there is a sense of appeasement towards the Hindu majoritarian audience - after all the film is set in the holy city of Varanasi. At the same time, there’s also an attempt at secularism here, teased in a clever early scene with a clinic signboard that reads, "We have no other shakhas in the city and are not affiliated with any shakha." Sneaky!

A Still From Bhool Chuk Maaf

While the intent to mix both is commendable, it doesn’t rescue the third act from feeling overly dramatic and frankly, dull when Ranjan finds himself trying to save a Muslim man from dying. Whether coincidental or not, the idea of Ranjan atoning for a past mistake by sacrificing his marriage closely mirrors the Tamil film Dragon. That film didn’t involve a time loop but had a similar redemptive arc. Here was a chance for BCM to do something fresh, but instead, even this plot turn feels recycled, culminating in a climax full of emotional hand-wringing, more shouting and moralising. Mishra's character steps in to preach about recognising goodness - never mind that he’s spent the film enabling corrupt job placements. Which should feel clever, since he is named Bhagwan Das and it's like God coming in to save the day for the hero, but couldn't God find a less lazier way to do so?

A Still From Bhool Chuk Maaf

As for performances, Rajkummar Rao gives it his all. His energy, confusion, and frustration are palpable throughout the many iterations of the same day. That said, his 'small-town UP boy' persona is starting to feel overused. From Behen Hogi Teri to Stree to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, it’s a well-worn mould. Time to break it now, until you are called back for Stree 3 and its spinoffs.

Wamiqa Gabbi is delightful as the possessive yet deeply romantic Titli. Her character may come off as irritating, but that’s clearly intentional, and she plays it with consistency and flair. A standout moment is near the climax when she breaks down but retains her character’s childlike cadence, never losing sight of who she is. It’s a subtle yet impressive touch. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’: Netizens Question Maddock Films’ ‘Spirit of Nation’ Excuse for Skipping Theatrical Release, Ask ‘Why Not Next Week?’

A Still From Bhool Chuk Maaf

Tanishk Bagchi's songs are hardly noteworthy, which explains why the film needs to borrow Love Aaj Kal's "Chor Bazaari" (played during the end credits) to catch our attention.

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Bhool Chuk Maaf had the makings of a sharp, inventive comedy (at least for Bollywood) - a clever premise, a capable cast, and a setting ripe with texture and cultural quirks. But what it delivers instead is a half-baked loop of déjà vu where the punchlines fizzle, the pacing drags, and the emotional beats feel borrowed. Even the usually dependable Rajkummar Rao can do only so much without a smart screenplay and funny lines to make a comedy film feel like comedy.

