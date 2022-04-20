Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing the role of a superhero in 'The Flash', has landed himself in legal trouble again.

As per CNN, Miller was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault in Hawaii, following an incident at a private residence in Pahoa.

The Hawaii Island Police Department informed that Miller "became irate" after being asked to leave a private residence and reportedly threw a chair, which struck a woman on the forehead.

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," the police's statement read.

Miller was released from jail "pending further investigation."

In late March this year, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a karaoke bar in Hilo. (ANI)

