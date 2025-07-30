Mumbai, July 30: A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula today, July 30. The strong earthquake also triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific, as tsunami waves up to four meters were recorded. In the aftermath of the earthquake striking Russia, Tsunami alerts were issued for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, the US West Coast, Guam, and several other Pacific nations. Amid these, evacuations and advisories are also in effect. That said, people are looking online to know when the tsunami will hit Japan. People are also searching for answers to questions such as "When will tsunami come in Japan?", "When will tsunami waves hit Hawaii, Alaska, California?" etc. They are also looking to know the estimated timings of the Tsunami.

According to the latest developments, the US National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for Alaska's Aleutian Islands and a watch for the West Coast areas such as California, Oregon and Washington. On the other hand, Guam and the islands in Micronesia are also under advisories. The US National Tsunami Warning Centre also issued alerts for Hawaii, which was activated at 1:33 PM HST and has warned of hazardous waves within a few hours. Scroll below to learn when a tsunami will come in Japan and the estimated timings of tsunami waves hitting Hawaii, Alaska, and California. Tsunami in Russia: Coastal Buildings Swept Away As Tsunami Batters Kuril Islands After Powerful 8.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kamchatka, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Hawaii Issues Tsunami Warning

ALL HAWAIʻI ISLANDS The All Hazards Sirens will sound at 6:10 PM HST TUE 07/29/2025. HAWAIʻI IS IN A TSUNAMI WARNING WITH FIRST WAVE IMPACT AT 7:10 PM HST — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) July 30, 2025

When Will Tsunami Come in Japan?

According to reports, the first tsunami waves in Japan arrived on the Hokkaido coast before 10:40 AM JST. The other regions of Japan are expected to experience tsunami impacts throughout the morning and midday. Japan's weather agency also warned that tsunami waves could hit Tokyo Bay and Osaka Bay between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM (0100-0230 GMT). Tsunami Warning List of Countries Facing Threat: Russia, Japan, US and More on High Alert as Tsunami Warnings, Advisories and Alerts Issued Across the Pacific After 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Kamchatka.

Tsunami Waves Estimates Timings for US

For the United States, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency issued a tsunami warning, with the first impact expected at around 7:10 PM. The above table provides the estimated tsunami timings for Alaska, California, Washington, and Japan. According to California-based Visalia Times-Delta, the estimated tsunami wave time is 11:50 PM Tuesday, July 29, in Northern California cities such as Fort Bragg and Crescent City.

The tsunami waves are expected to hit places such as Newport Beach, Oceanside, and La Jolla in Southern California at around 1 AM on Wednesday, July 30. Meanwhile, the estimated arrival time of the first tsunami in Hawaii is 10:17 PM (Pacific time) or 7:17 PM Hawaii time. However, the first tsunami timing for parts of Alaska is 9:30 PM. In Washington, tsunami waves are expected to hit places including La Push, Neah Bay, Moclips, Westport, Port Angeles and Bellingham between 11:35 PM to 1:10 AM on July 29-30.

