Hawaii, August 6: On July 30, a man identified as Juan Baron (26) was sentenced to life in prison for allegedly killing his 73-year-old lover and burying his body in a bathtub full of concrete. The victim was later identified as Gary Ruby. The alleged incident occurred in 2022 in the US state of Hawaii. The accused was awarded the sentence after he pleaded guilty.

According to a report in People, the deceased was allegedly killed between January 19 and March 7, 2022. The accused told officials that he killed his lover after the victim revealed that he had tested positive for HIV. It is reported that Baron allegedly murdered Ruby with a belt. Later, he dragged his lover into a bathtub and slit his wrist to make it appear as if Gary had died by suicide. US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

In his confession, Baron told cops that he found bags of concrete in his garage and sealed Gary's body in the bathtub using the same. Post this, the accused allegedly poured coffee grounds over the cement to hide the smell of the dead body. After the incident, Baron and his friend fled Hawaii. The two were arrested in California, where the accused was found hiding in a crawl space in a Mexico-bound bus.

Cops also said that the accused lived in the victim's USD 1.2 million home and even drove his Audi A6 after killing his lover. The accused also told cops that he had planned to "fraudulently acquire" Gary's home by forging documents. Baron was sentenced to two counts of theft and another count of identity theft for stealing from Ruby after his death. US Shocker: Man Gets Sucked Into MRI Machine in Long Island After He Enters Room Wearing Large Metallic Chain.

Notably, Ruby's family members were also present during Baron's sentencing hearing. Lorne Ruby, Gary Ruby’s brother, told Baron, "You buried him alive."

