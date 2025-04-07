Washington DC [US], April 7 (ANI): The 'Perks of Being a Wallflower' actor Logan Lerman has joined the cast of Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building' for a recurring guest star role in Season 5, as confirmed by Variety.

While the actor's specific role is yet to be known, Lerman will now be sharing the screen with Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key.

Plot details for Season 5, which is currently in production, remain under wraps, reported Variety.

Lerman made his breakout debut starring as the moody teen son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Chris Columbus' adaptation of Rick Riordan's YA novel of the same name.

His other film credits include Oh, Hi!, Bullet Train, Shirley and End of Sentence.

In television, Lerman recently starred in Hulu's eight-episode limited series 'We Were the Lucky Ones' opposite Joey King, as well as Prime Video's crime drama 'Hunters with Al Pacino.

'Only Murders in the Building' debuted its fourth season in 2024. Joining series lead Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, other Season 4 cast members included Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon.

The show's third season nabbed 21 Emmy nominations, which is the highest for it in a single season, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, showrunner John Hoffman co-created the series along with Martin. The pair also serves as executive producers with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television is the studio. (ANI)

