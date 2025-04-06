The winner of Indian Idol 15 was declared in the Grand Finale episode on Sunday, April 6, on Sony Entertainment Television. Contestant ­­­Manasi Ghosh is the winner of Indian Idol 15, one of the toughest and most popular music reality shows on Indian television. Sneha Shankar has been declared the second runner-up of Indian Idol 15, while Subhajit Chakraborty is the first runner-up. The Grand Finale episode of Indian Idol 15 saw the celebration of Bollywood music from the ‘90s, with actresses Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty and singer Mika in attendance. Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh took home the golden trophy, a new car and a big cash prize between INR 15-25 lakh. Indian Idol 15: Singer Shreya Ghoshal Breaks Down in Tears As She Sees Her Parents on Singing Reality Show, Says She Felt Like a ‘5-Year-Old Girl’ Again (Watch Video).

Manasi Ghosh Wins 'Indian Idol 15'

'Indian Idol 15' First Runner-Up - Subhajit Chakraborty

‘Indian Idol 15’ Second Runner-Up - Sneha Shankar

‘Indian Idol 15’ Second Runners-Up Gets T-Series Contract Before Finale

The stars were aligned for Indian Idol 15 contestant Sneha Shankar, who won a contract with India’s biggest music label, T-Series, even before the winner was declared. In the finale episode of Indian Idol 15, T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar appeared on a video call and offered Sneha the contract. “I have followed this season, and all of you have performed so well. Special mention to Sneha Shankar. You sang with heart this entire season that I remember every performance of yours,” he said in Hindi in her praise. “Aapke issi passion, dedication and excellence ke reward ke liye main aapko offer karna chahta hoon, T-Series ka contract (For your passion, dedication and excellence, I want to offer you a contract with T-Series as a reward). Congratulations. Welcome to the T-Series family. Honestly, I am more excited than you to see the magic that we are going to create together. And a big thank you to Indian Idol, because of you we got to know a singer like Sneha.”

Bhushan Kumar Awards ‘Indian Idol 15’ Finalist Sneha Shankar With T-Series Contract - Watch Video:

The Top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 15 included Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe, Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh and Anirudh Suswaram. Early on Saturday, April 5, when Anirudh Suswaram was eliminated in the episode of Indian Idol 15 in the race to the Top 5, netizens expressed disappointment at the makers’ decision to evict a deserving finalist. As for the final victor on Grand Finale episode on Sunday, some fans felt Sneha Shankar deserved to win the first prize. A fan said, “It was just a formality in #indianidolseason15 when #Manushi won the grand finale! Why do they make shows where the outcome is so evident? #SnehaShankar deserved to win. Period.” ‘Indian Idol 15’ Grand Finale: Badshah Gets Emotional About Slain Singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The 2025 Indian Idol 15 season was hosted by regular host Aditya Narayan. Indian Idol 15 judges included acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani and rapper-composer Badshah. The 15th season of Indian Idol began airing in October 2024 and found its conclusion in April 2025 on Sony Entertainment Television. Here’s wishing a big congratulations to the winner and runners-up!

