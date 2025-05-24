A still from 'The Wheel Of Time' (Photo/Instagram/@thewheeloftime)

Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Prime Video has announced that it will not be renewing 'The Wheel of Time' for a fourth season.

The decision comes after lengthy deliberations and is reportedly due to financial reasons, with the series being a high-end, pricey fantasy drama.

The TV adaptation of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's book series got off to a strong start in 2021, with its premiere being Prime Video's most-watched series launch of the year.

However, viewership has slipped over time, with the show dropping out of Nielsen's Top 10 Originals chart after the first three weeks of Season 3.

Despite the show's critical acclaim, with season 3 ranking 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Prime Video decided not to commit to another season due to its high production costs, according to Deadline.

The streamer and lead studio Sony TV will continue to support the Emmy campaign for season 3.

The season 3 finale was designed to offer some closure, with the possibility of cancellation in mind.

Fans have been praising the latest season as the series' best yet, creatively, making the news a disappointment for many. (ANI)

