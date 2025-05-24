Mumbai, May 24: The sudden passing away of actor Mukul Dev at 54 has left a wave of shock amongst the members of the Indian film fraternity. The 'RRR' star NTR shared his condolences through a post that read, "Saddened by the passing of Mukul Dev garu. Remembering our time in Adhurs and his commitment to the craft. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti." Her 'Dastak' co-star Sushmita Sen remembered Mukul saying, "Rest in peace you wonderful soul." Suniel Shetty expressed his grief with the following words, "Absolutely shocked and heartbroken. Gone too soon. Praying for strength in this difficult time."

"Terribly sad, RIP Mukul Ji," wrote Kangana Ranaut on social media. Neil Nitin Mukesh penned, "Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. . Om Shanti." Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared, "My handsome friend Mukul. Gone too soon. Words fail the grief I feel right now at the loss of an unrealised talent, an underrated actor, a writer whose amazing stories will remain untold and a very dear friend. A deep personal loss." ‘Gone Too Soon’: Ajay Devgn Mourns the Demise of ‘Son of Sardaar’ Co-Star Mukul Dev.

'Bigg Boss 3' winner Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with Mukul in "Son Of Sardaar" wrote, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing !" Filmmaker Kunal Kohli said, "#MukulDev gone too soon. Here are some pics of a holiday in Dalhousie we took before we both entered films. I must’ve been in college. Mukul and my cousin Mohnish in the 11th or 12th in St. Columbus. Delhi. #memories." ‘Your Spirit Lives On Forever’: Chandrachur Singh Expresses Grief on Sudden Demise of Actor Mukul Dev Passing at 54.

Mukul left for heavenly abode on Friday night at the age of 54. The cause of the actor's demise is not known yet. Mukul's final rites will be held in Delhi's Dayanand Mukti Dham, in Nizamuddin West at 5 PM.

