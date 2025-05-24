Mumbai, May 24: Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who has worked with the late Mukul Dev in the forthcoming sequel, "Son Of Sardaar 2" remembered his co-star during an exclusive conversation with IANS. "Although he has left us, Mukul resides in all our hearts and will always remain immortal," Vindu told IANS.

He revealed that Mukul had gained a lot of weight which he lost during the shoot with the help of Ajay Devgn. However, he regained the weight once the shoot was over. Vindu shared, "He has done tremendous work in 'Son of Sardar 2'. We shot with him for a month in August in Scotland. He had gained some weight so Ajay Devgn helped him with his exercise. He became fit but ended up gaining the weight back after returning from the shoot. He was a very kind-hearted person." ‘Your Spirit Lives On Forever’: Chandrachur Singh Expresses Grief on Sudden Demise of Actor Mukul Dev Passing at 54.

Made under the direction of Vijay Kumar Arora, "Son of Sardar 2" stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Kubbra Sait in key roles, along with others. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja and Fox Star Studios, "Son of Sardar 2" is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film "Son of Sardaar," featuring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

The project is scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on July 25. Remembering Mukul, the 'Bigg Boss 3' winner wrote on social media, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing !" ‘Rest in Peace You Wonderful Soul’: Jr NTR, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty Express Grief on the Passing of of Mukul Dev at 54.

Mukul passed away on Friday night at 54. However, the exact reason for the actor's death remains unknown for now. His last rites took place in Delhi's Dayanand Mukti Dham, in Nizamuddin West on Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).