New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Commemorating the 36th birth anniversary of his close friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram, Mukesh shared a throwback picture of himself with the late actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Ek tu hi tha.. tere jaisa koi nai hai. Na koi hoga. (There is no one like you and never will be any) Miss you bhai #sushantsinghrajput."

Also Read | Lucifer Tops Nielsen's List of the Most-Streamed Original Series of 2021 in the United States.

For the unversed, Mukesh is the director of Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' which also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The movie was released on Disney plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Earlier today, actor Rhea Chakraborty also shared an adorable video to mark Sushant's birth anniversary. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here'. She captioned the post as "Miss you so much."

Also Read | On Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary; Abhishek Kapoor Pens an Emotional Message, Says 'There Is No One Like You Nor Will Ever Be'.

For the unversed, Rhea was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)