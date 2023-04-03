Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a sweet birthday wish for choreographer-director Prabhu Deva on his 50th birthday. Taking to her Instagram story, Madhuri shared pictures with the birthday boy from their dance sessions. In the pictures, Prabhu Deva and Madhuri can be seen shaking their legs on the stage of a reality show. In the 2000 movie Pukar, the Dhak Dhak girl and aced choreographer charmed everyone with their dance movies in the popular track "Kay Sera Sera". The duo synchronised steps enthralled audiences. The dance was a visual treat for their fans. Madhuri Dixit Buys Sea View Apartment in Mumbai's Lower Parel Worth Rs 48 Crore.

Madhuri's Wish for Prabhu Deva

Further extending the birthday wish, Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture with Prabhu Deva and captioned it, "Happy Birthday. Wishing you tons of love, happiness, success, and great health. Here's to many more years of friendship!" Prabhu Deva dons many hats: actor, director, and choreographer. He started his career at 15 assisting his dance director father Mugur Sundar. It was his father, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams when he got failed in an examination. Since then he has been inspiring us with his impeccable and inimitable moves." Birthday Special: Prabhu Deva and His Inimitable Dance Moves.

"He is also considered as "homegrown Michael Jackson," as Prabhu Deva has always been inspired by the illustrious dancer. Coming back to Madhuri, she was recently seen in Maja Ma. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.