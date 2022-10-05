Madhuri Dixit has invested in a luxuries apartment in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. Reportedly, the flat she has purchased costed her Rs 48 crore, which is spread over 5,384 sq ft on the 53th floor. The premise also offers views of Arabian Sea and the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Maja Ma Trailer: Madhuri Dixit, Ritwik Bhowmick, Gajraj Rao’s Amazon Prime Video Movie Is Loaded With Quirky Moments (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit bought a flat worth Rs 48 crore in Mumbai’s Lower Parel.https://t.co/jKLMAYt1zo — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) October 4, 2022

