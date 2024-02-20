Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff will be performing at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL will be a star-studded affair.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Best Saree Looks: 10 Times the Bollywood Superstar Wowed Us and Set New Fashion Goals in Six Yards of Sheer Elegance.

On Tuesday, WPL's social media team shared that Tiger will be performing at the grand star-studded event.

"Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @tigerjackieshroff as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom! Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the post reads.

Also Read | Did You Know That Rituraj Singh Worked With Shah Rukh Khan in Superstar's Debut Film?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3kcM4YPUjR/

This particular update has left Tiger's fans extremely excited.

"Very excited for wpl opening ceremony," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wonderful."

Apart from Tiger, actors like Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen performing at the event.

The second season of the WPL will kick off on February 23 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. All matches will start at 7:30 pm.The maiden event was held in March 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

This time, two vibrant cities will share the spotlight, promising a double dose of cricket fever for fans across India. Five teams - UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians - are ready to put their best foot forward, vying for the prestigious trophy.

Teams have already picked players for their squads after the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction in December last year.

The WPL's 2024 season will follow the same structure as the previous year, with the top three sides from the league stage qualifying for the playoffs. The team that finishes first in the league standings will automatically qualify for the final, while the teams who finish second and third will compete in the Eliminator on March 15.

Last year, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians defeated Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to be crowned champions in the inaugural season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)