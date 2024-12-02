Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Tim Burton has expressed his certainty about working with actor Johnny Depp again, despite his reservations about sequels to some of his iconic films.

At the Marrakech International Film Festival, celebrated director Tim Burton shared his thoughts on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again in the future, reported Deadline.

While Burton emphasized his reluctance to revisit some of his well-known works for sequels, he made it clear that he remains optimistic about future collaborations with Depp, with whom he has worked on numerous projects over the years.

"I'm sure there will be more collaborations," Burton remarked when asked about the possibility of teaming up again with the actor, who has starred in several of Burton's films, including 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Corpse Bride', 'Sweeney Todd', and 'Ed Wood.'

"I never feel like, 'Oh, I'm going to use this and that actor.' It usually has to be based on the project I'm working on. That's what film is all about. It's collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you," he explained, highlighting the organic nature of his directorial approach.

When discussing the idea of revisiting some of his past films, Burton clarified that certain projects are best left as they are.

"There are certain films I don't want to make a sequel to," he stated, according to Deadline.

Specifically, Burton cited 'Edward Scissorhands' and 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' as examples of films he feels should stand alone.

He explained, "I didn't want to make a sequel to Scissorhands because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn't want to have a sequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own and that for me is one of them."

Depp, who has been actively working to rebuild his career following a highly publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, has seen positive steps toward recovery in recent years.

In 2022, he made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, and in 2023, he embarked on a European tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires.

His participation in high-profile events, including Savage X Fenty's fashion show, has helped restore some of his public image.

Depp has also been diversifying his career, with his second directorial project Modi--which stars legendary actor Al Pacino--garnering attention at the San Sebastian International Film Festival and later at the Rome Film Festival, where Depp was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

He is set to star in 'Day Drinker' alongside Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Penelope Cruz, as well as in Terry Gilliam's 'The Carnival at the End of Days', scheduled to begin filming in January with a star-studded cast including Adam Driver, Jeff Bridges, and Jason Momoa.

Depp's previous comeback attempts, such as 'Minamata' (2020) and 'Jeanne du Barry' (2023) received mixed reviews. (ANI)

