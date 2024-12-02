It seems Nick Fury is still recruiting Avengers, and now he’s seeking the help of the new Captain America to lead a fresh team. Reports suggest that Samuel L. Jackson (last scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Marvels) is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming MCU movie Captain America Brave New World. According to the YouTube podcast channel Everything Always, this cameo was added during reshoots reportedly conducted for the film. Major potential SPOILERS ahead... ‘Captain America: Brave New World’: From Amadeus Cho Casting to a Marvel Cameo, 5 Biggest Rumours About Anthony Mackie’s Upcoming MCU Movie Leaked on Internet.

Much like Nick Fury’s iconic first appearance in the mid-credit scene of the 2008 movie Iron Man, he is expected to make another memorable entrance in the post-credit scene of Captain America: Brave New World. In this sequence, Fury is shown waiting in a darkened room for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie)—formerly the Falcon and now the new Captain America—who presumably has defeated Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk by then.

Emerging from the shadows, Fury asks Wilson if he is ready to assemble a team, as a looming threat demands their attention. The exact nature of this danger is left unexplained, but it is likely a multiversal threat, possibly tied to Doctor Doom (rumoured to be played by Robert Downey Jr). This plotline is speculated to lead into the events of the upcoming Avengers Doomsday.

Fury then hands Wilson files containing details of potential recruits for the new Avengers team. These recruits reportedly include Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox), among others. ‘Daredevil Born Again’, ‘Wonder Man’, ‘Ironheart’, ‘Marvel Zombies’ and More – Marvel Releases Unseen Footage of Its Upcoming Disney+ Shows of 2025 (Watch Video).

Nick Fury's Rumoured Cameo Details in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah and is set to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025. It will be followed by Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025), Avengers Doomsday (May 1, 2026), an untitled Spider-Man sequel (July 24, 2026), and Avengers Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

