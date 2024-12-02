Coldplay's upcoming concert in Ahmedabad has not only set the music world abuzz but also sparked a surge in travel bookings. Train reservations between Mumbai and Ahmedabad have surged to record levels as fans eagerly prepare for the British rock band's performance on January 25-26, 2025. Well, the excitement surrounding the event extends beyond ticket sales, with many fans rushing to secure train seats for the journey to Gujarat. Coldplay Ahmedabad 2025 Concert Ticket: Hotel Cancels INR 1800 Reservation as Rates Skyrocket for British Rock Band's Gig Day on January 25, Netizens Call It 'Peak Capitalism'.

Vande Bharat Express Fully Booked

The Western Railway is grappling with an unprecedented surge in demand, with trains like the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi witnessing complete occupancy. Passengers aspiring to travel in the luxurious 16-car AC Vande Bharat, boasting 1,128 seats, are encountering the disheartening message: "No more booking." A Western Railway official attributed this unprecedented demand to the upcoming Coldplay concert, marking the first instance of the Vande Bharat train being fully booked this early in the season.

Given the significant price difference between Ahmedabad (INR 7,500-INR 12,000) and Mumbai (INR 18,000- INR 48,000) Coldplay concert tickets, many fans are opting for the more affordable Ahmedabad show. The strategy? Book overnight train tickets to arrive in time for the 6 PM concert at Narendra Modi Stadium. This cost-effective approach has led to a surge in train bookings, especially late-night and early-morning departures. Coldplay 2025 Ahmedabad Shows at Narendra Modi Stadium Sold Out: BookMyShow Confirms Tickets for Both January 25 and 26 Concerts Are Fully Booked.

Coldplay Ahmedabad Tickets Sold Out

IT’s OFFICIAL … BOTH Coldplay shows in Ahmedabad are SOLD OUT! 💛💛💛 What an incredible response—thank you for your love and enthusiasm! 🌌✨ The countdown to two magical nights on the Music of the Spheres World Tour begins. Who’s ready to feel the magic? 🎶💫 pic.twitter.com/EMObmPwNS6 — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) November 16, 2024

Special Coldplay Train to Hit the Rails?

With train bookings for Ahmedabad reaching saturation point, industry insiders reportedly speculate that Western Railway might introduce special Coldplay-themed trains reminiscent of the one operated during the ICC World Cup final. This strategic move aims to accommodate the surging demand from fans eager to attend Music Of The Spheres World Tour by Coldplay in Gujarat. FYI, Coldplay is scheduled to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.

