Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): American hit series 'Titans' has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max.

Deadline confirmed that the news, revealed at the DC Fandome event, comes after DC sibling series 'Doom Patrol' was also picked up for a fourth season.

The action fiction drama series'Titans'that follows a group of young superheroes, who join forces in their fight against evil.

The series has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season finale, which airs on October 21 at HBO Max. In season three, circumstances draw them to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.

'Titans' which was first launched on DC Universe and moved to HBO Max for its third season, stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin in lead roles.

Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, and Savannah Welch also have pivotal roles in the series that is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the characters from DC's 'Teen Titans', the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers. (ANI)

