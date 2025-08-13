Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): There's an update regarding Dan Levy's family crime comedy series.

The Netflix show has officially been titled 'Big Mistakes'.

Jack Innanen (Adults), Boran Kuzum (Thank You, Next) and Abby Quinn (Hell of a Summer) are set as series regulars joining previously announced Levy, Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf. Additionally, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Jacob Gutierrez (Dear Edward), Joe Barbara (Just in Time), Josh Fadem (Better Call Saul) and Mark Ivanir (Emilia Perez) will recur, as per Deadline.

Big Mistakes will be the beloved Canadian creative's first series since his nine-time Emmy-winning (and 19-time Emmy-nominated) show, Schitt's Creek.

Innanen plays Max, Kuzum is Yusuf and Quinn is Natalie. Perkins recurs as Annette, Gutierrez as Tareq, Barbara as Mike, Fadem as Ashley and Ivanir as Ivan.

In addition to starring, Levy serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Sennott serves as creator and executive producer. Anne-Marie McGintee executive produces for Not a Real Production Company. (ANI)

