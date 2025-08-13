Amazon MGM Studios India has already created a stir with the first look of its upcoming theatrical film Nishaanchi. Showcasing a blend of action, drama, and comedy, the first look promised a gritty, action-packed narrative with laugh-out-loud moments. The story follows two brothers, mirror images of each other, yet worlds apart whose choices shape their destinies. ‘Nishaanchi’ First Look Out: Anurag Kashyap’s Film Promises a Masala Entertainer With Bullets, Betrayal and Brotherhood; To Hit Theatres on September 19.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to shower love on the much awaited film Nishaanchi and Vedika Pinto following the teaser drop of the film. Sharing a clip from the teaser, Sara praised the teaser of the film and also didn’t miss praising the lead star Vedika’s on-screen charisma, writing, "It’s been almost a week and I’m still obsessed with this! What presence yaar my vedu… Patakha you are."

With heart and rocket emojis, Sara’s post was a sweet shout-out, cheering on her friend’s powerful presence in the film.

Sara Ali Khan's Insta Story

A gritty masala entertainer directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is shaping up to be a movie to watch out for, especially for the crackling chemistry of its lead pair Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto. ‘Nishaanchi’ Teaser: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Film Teaser Unveiled (Watch Video).

The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood - only in theatres on September 19.

