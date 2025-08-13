Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 made a grand comeback on August 11 on Sony Entertainment Television with episodes also streaming on SonyLIV. But the latest episode brought an extra wave of excitement as Delhi’s 21-year-old Kashish Singhal made history this season becoming the first contestant to attempt the INR 1 crore question. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Delhi’s Kashish Singhal Becomes First Contestant of ‘KBC 17’ To Attempt INR 1 Crore Question — Will She Create History? (Watch Promo)

Kashish Singhal’s Emotional Win on ‘KBC 17’

Kashish secured her place on the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First round and shared her heartfelt dream with host Amitabh Bachchan she wanted to fulfill her parents' wishes. "Hamare upar jitna bhi karza tha, woh sab utar chuka hai ab," (All the debt we had is now completely paid off), she told her father over an emotional phone call after her big win.

Kashish Singhal’s Quits on INR 1 Crore Question!

During the tense final moments, Kashish faced the INR 1 crore question: Which king of the Visigoths demanded paper, that ancient Rome usually traded from India, as ransom to lift a siege on the city? a) Ludovic b) Aymeric c) Alaric d) Theodoric. While unsure of the answer, Kashish showcased wisdom beyond her years and decided to quit, securing INR 50 lakh instead. The correct answer was c) Alaric.

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Kashish Singhal’s Intelligence

Amitabh Bachchan lauded her decision-making and poise, saying, "Jahaan akal hai, wahaan akad hai – bohot badhiyaan namuna hai aap uska" (Where there is intelligence, there is confidence – and you are a fine example of that). Kashish's remarkable performance not only made her family proud but also touched millions of viewers. Her father's debt is now fully paid off, marking a life-changing moment for the young contestant.

Watch Promo of ‘KBC 17’:

‘KBC 17’ Introduces New Lifeline

This season of KBC has brought fresh twists, including a new lifeline, “Sanket Suchak,” and a special round after Fastest Finger First called “Jaldi Five.” Viewers can catch new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM and even play along through the SonyLIV app. So, would you have known the INR 1 crore answer?

