Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Welsh singer Tom Jones has postponed his show in Bremen, Germany, due to health reasons, and he updated his fans about it on his social media, according to People.

Hours before taking the stage in Bremen, Germany, on Tuesday, July 22, the 85-year-old Welsh singer postponed his show due to health reasons.

"Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I've contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest," he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram. "I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I'm very sorry about that."

"The show will now go ahead on Monday 28th July, so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom," he concluded.

He is on his Ages & Stages tour across the U.K. and Europe, and the Bremen show was set to be his final stop in Germany.

This isn't the first time Jones has had to postpone shows due to health reasons. In 2022, Jones shared with fans he was diagnosed with viral laryngitis -- and denied rumours he collapsed before a scheduled performance, as per the outlet.

"I did NOT 'collapse' anywhere at any time; that is pure rumour," he wrote at the time. "Hopefully, the inflammation will calm soon, as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."

"Unfortunately, the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry," he added. "However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern."

Later that year, Jones also revealed he got a second hip replacement. "Papa has two new hips now!" he revealed in a November Instagram post. "For all those concerned and sent in well wishes, I am pleased to report my recent surgery went very well," reported People.

At the time, he said he was "following orders and doing my physio, so happy to say I will be back soon!"

Jones released his album, "Surrounded By Time," in 2021, as reported by People. (ANI)

