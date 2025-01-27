Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Trace Cyrus, the son of Billy Ray Cyrus and brother of Miley Cyrus, has revealed that his father threatened legal action against him after Trace publicly expressed concern for Billy Ray's well-being.

"Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don't want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help," he wrote on Instagram.

His post was in reference to his earlier post on January 22, where he asked Ray to seek help when Ray's performance at President Trump's Liberty Ball sparked criticism, with some fans describing it as a "train wreck" due to technical issues and the singer's gruff voice.

In his note, Trace wrote, "Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly, the man I wanted so desperately to be just like is someone I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down, and it's become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this, but I really could care less at this point."

Meanwhile, Billy Ray has not directly responded to the remarks from his family but did post about his performance, defending it as a genuine effort to entertain.

"I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I've learned through all these years when the producer says 'you're on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell," read a part of his post which he shared on Instagram. (ANI)

