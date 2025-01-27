The excitement surrounding Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming action-thriller is at an all-time high. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, fueled by the buzz created through striking posters, teasers, and the chart-topping songs “Bhasad Maccha” and “Marzi Cha Maalik”, which have taken social media by storm. ‘Deva’: Climax of Shahid Kapoor’s Movie Not Included in Scripts Shared With Its Cast – Reports.

The action-packed trailer, launched at a grand event, has left audiences thrilled and on the edge of their seats. And now a source has revealed that with the release date approaching, the makers are further intensifying the hype by kicking off promotions in Delhi.

“The team will be heading to Delhi for Deva promotions. Shahid and Pooja Hegde will be visiting a college in Delhi-NCR where he will be interacting with students. Not only this they will also groove with them on the film’s song Bhasad Macha and Marzi Cha Maalik,” revealed the source. The excitement is palpable as the makers ramp up promotions through these tours, creating a buzz among fans. Their innovative approach and dedication to connecting with audiences are making Deva one of the most anticipated releases. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Faces Censor Cuts, 6-Second Kiss Scene Removed, Receives U/A Certificate?

The trailer, teaser, and songs of Deva have already generated immense buzz online. Fans are thrilled to see Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed comeback alongside Pooja Hegde. With their electrifying chemistry and stellar performances, Deva is shaping up to be a strong contender for the year’s first major blockbuster.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

