Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans by unveiling a trailer for her upcoming film 'Yashoda'.

The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfil their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said about the trailer, "I thank Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Rakshit Shetty, DulQuer Salman and Varun Dhawan for launching the Trailer. It recieved a phenomenal response in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It went instantly viral and trending on YouTube already. Everyone's heaping praises on Samantha's performance, Manisharma's BGM and the concept. Although we revealed the core plot of the story, the audience will be thrilled with the scenes and sequences in theatres. Leaving no stone unturned in the making and promotions under Sridevi Movies, we're releasing this seat edge thriller worldwide in 5 languages on Nov 11th".

Helmed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' will release on 11th November 2022. (ANI)

