Entertainment News | TVK Chief Vijay, Father SA Chandrasekhar Pay Final Respects to Late Producer RB Choudary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay visited the residence of veteran film producer RB Choudary on Wednesday to pay his final respects following the latter's demise.

Vijay arrived amid tight security as he shared condolences with the bereaved family members.

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Earlier in the day, Vijay's father, former director SA Chandrasekhar, also paid homage to RB Choudary.

Several members of the film fraternity and political circles have been visiting the residence to honour the legacy of the noted producer.

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Leading stars, including Mammootty, Dhanush, and Suriya Shivakumar, were among the many prominent figures who arrived to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The atmosphere appeared sombre, with members of the film fraternity bidding an emotional farewell to the producer as his mortal remains were brought to his residence.

Actors Chiyaan Vikram and Siddarth also arrived to pay their tributes.

RB Choudary, who bankrolled films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages under the banner of Super Good Films, died in a road accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was 76.

According to the police, RB Choudary was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding ceremony in Lilamba village. During the journey, near Joontha village, their car suddenly went out of control when cattle strayed onto the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadside wall.

The impact of the collision was so severe that RB Choudary died on the spot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)