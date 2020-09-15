American TV star Tyra Banks recently expressed her desire to make a new addition to the dictionary. Over the course of her career, Banks has popularised the word 'smize' -- to smile with your eyes -- and is hoping for the word to join Merriam-Webster's catalogue. According to Fox News, in an interview with NPR, the new 'Dancing with the Stars' host revealed that she's been making an attempt to have 'smize' added to the dictionary. She said, "There's a secret smize. There's a lot of smizes. But you know what? Guess who will not put smize in the dictionary? Merriam-Webster. Emma Roberts Confirms She’s Expecting A Baby Boy With Beau Garrett Hedlund! Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Cute Insta Post

We keep calling the Merriam-Webster people." The 'Life Size' actor said she and her team have made attempt after attempt to get Merriam-Webster to add the word, but haven't been met with any success. She stated, "We call them. We email them. We show them the cover of The Wall Street Journal. We show everything, all this stuff. And they're just like ... 'We've had our eye on smize for a couple of years.' And I'm like, 'You know what? Now you're just hating.'" Further talking about 'smizing' she explained that it can express a number of emotions.

She said, "There's different ones. And you have to think of different things to ... activate a different muscle in your face." As reported by Fox News, the model has also taken the word to a whole new level by creating an ice cream brand called Smize. While the brand wasn't set to launch until next year, Banks felt that amid the coronavirus pandemic, "people need ice cream."

