Emma Roberts has shared an adorable post on Instagram in which she has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with beau Garrett Hedlund. She has shared pics flaunting her baby bump and also confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby boy. While sharing this good news along with those lovely pics, Emma captioned the post as, “Me...and my two favorite guys”. Ever since Emma has confirmed about her pregnancy, many near and dear ones and fans have been congratulating the couple. Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child With Beau Garrett Hedlund.

It was in late March 2019 when Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were first spotted together holding hands in NYC. Emma looked pretty in a white off-shoulder polka dot ankle-length dress. Emma and Garrett Hedlund were seen all smiles in the pics. If you haven’t seen the lovely pics yet, take a look at it right away! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Blessed With A Baby Girl, Couple Names Their Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 30, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

Before dating the 35-year-old Garrett Hedlund, actress Emma Roberts was dating Evan Peters whom she met on the sets of the film Adult World. On the other hand, Garrett was briefly engaged to On the Road co-star Kirsten Dunst.

